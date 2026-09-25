Workplace deaths rise across EU in 2024 despite fewer non-fatal injuries

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Accidents at work killed 3,367 people across the EU in 2024, up 1.4% from the previous year.

The EU recorded 45 more fatal work-related accidents than in 2023, Eurostat reported on Friday.

There were 2.78 million non-fatal accidents at work in 2024, down 1.5% compared with 2023.

Construction saw the highest number of fatal accidents of any sector, with 776 deaths in 2024.

That was fewer than in 2023, when 802 people died in the sector and construction recorded its highest total in a decade.

Transport and storage had the second-highest number of fatal workplace accidents, with 537 deaths, followed by manufacturing with 466.

Manufacturing led for non-fatal workplace injuries

Manufacturing recorded 509,851 non-fatal accidents at work in 2024, the highest of any sector, Eurostat said.

It was the lowest figure over the past decade except for 2020, when the total fell to 498,060 during the global pandemic.

Construction followed with 352,520 non-fatal accidents, while wholesale and retail trade — including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles — recorded 345,282.

The data comes from Eurostat’s European statistics on accidents at work, which tracks fatal and non-fatal incidents linked to work activity across the EU.