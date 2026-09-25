British officer takes helm at NATO command amid rising Atlantic tensions

Credit: NATO

A British Army officer, General Nick Perry, has taken command of NATO’s Joint Force Command Norfolk in the United States.

Perry assumed the post on Thursday, 24 September 2026, and succeeds US Navy Vice Admiral Doug Perry, who had led the headquarters since January 2024, NATO announced on Friday.

His appointment is the first time a British officer has commanded Joint Force Command Norfolk, the alliance said, adding that it follows a decision to strengthen European leadership across NATO’s command structure.

Perry made his remarks during a change-of-command ceremony held onboard the USS Nimitz.

Remarks at the change-of-command ceremony

“The North Atlantic is once again a theatre of strategic competition,” Perry said, adding that the command’s task is “to ensure that NATO can deter aggression, defend the Alliance and, if deterrence fails, prevail in conflict alongside our Allies and partners.”

Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus G. Grynkewich described the transition “to an Allied general” as “a watershed moment for NATO” during the ceremony.