Eight non-EU countries back new decision on exemptions to Ukraine war sanctions

Credit: Unsplash

Several European countries including Ukraine have aligned their national policies with a new EU decision that introduces temporary exemptions to sanctions linked to actions undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1333 on 15 June 2026, according to a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The decision introduces a temporary derogation — an exemption — from an asset freeze and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to a designated entity.

The EU said the exemption allows the “wind-down” of operations, contracts and other agreements concluded with that entity. It also allows industry purchases of critical components manufactured by the entity.

Countries aligning with the decision

Albania, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine have aligned themselves with the council decision, according to the EU statement.

The countries said they will ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The EU said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.