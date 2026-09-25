EU approves Luxembourg’s third aid instalment, advancing climate goals

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The European Commission has approved Luxembourg’s third request for a €92.2 million payment under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool within NextGenerationEU.

Luxembourg met all nine conditions linked to this instalment — five “milestones” and four “targets” set out in an EU Council decision, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

Among the measures covered, Luxembourg supported the purchase of 42,000 zero-emission vehicles, above a target of 38,000.

It also installed 25 MWp of photovoltaic capacity — a measure of peak solar power — on business premises.

Luxembourg also reformed its support scheme for sustainable biogas.

Digital services, healthcare and anti-money-laundering reforms

Five government entities were digitalised using an electronic document system, the Commission said.

A cross-border test of “quantum key distribution” — a method designed to secure communications by using quantum technology to share encryption keys — was also carried out between Luxembourg and Belgium.

On healthcare, Luxembourg introduced legal reforms affecting healthcare professions and hospital structures.

The country also rolled out a digital tool called “Wëllkomm” to support remote medical follow-up for asylum seekers and people under international protection.

More than 50 municipalities met certification requirements under “Naturpakt”, a national initiative supporting nature and biodiversity measures at local level.

Luxembourg also strengthened its anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing framework for trust and company service providers.

The Commission said it has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give an opinion, after which the payment can be made once the Commission adopts a payment decision.

Luxembourg submitted the payment request on 24 July 2026, and its recovery plan is financed by €241 million in grants.

If this payment is completed, total funds paid to Luxembourg under the facility would reach €182 million, or 76% of its allocation.