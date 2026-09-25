EU targets majority of member states for missed deadlines on key reforms

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The European Commission has launched infringement procedures against EU countries it says have missed recent deadlines to write several EU directives into national law, giving governments two months to respond.

The Commission said in a statement on Friday it is sending “letters of formal notice” — the first step in the EU’s infringement process — to member states that have not notified full transposition of a series of directives.

One set of cases covers parts of the updated EU electricity market rules on consumers’ free choice of supplier and a right to “energy sharing”, with letters sent to 18 countries including Belgium, France, Spain, Poland, Romania, Finland and Sweden.

Another procedure targets the EU’s hydrogen and decarbonised gas market rules, with letters sent to 26 member states after only Italy notified full transposition by the deadline.

The Commission also opened cases against 18 countries over parts of the sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive, which it said include provisions intended to provide access to beneficial ownership registers for authorities and other bodies.

Right to repair, toy safety and trafficking rules also targeted

Separate procedures were launched against member states over the “Right to Repair” directive, which the Commission said is meant to make it easier for consumers to request repairs for products such as smartphones, washing machines and refrigerators, including in some cases after the legal guarantee has expired.

It said 18 countries failed to notify full transposition of the main Right to Repair directive and 18 failed to notify transposition of an accompanying delegated directive extending the scope to domestic indoor heaters such as fireplaces and portable electric heaters.

The Commission also sent letters to Croatia, Cyprus and Hungary over rules on the safe use of cobalt in toys after those countries did not notify transposition measures by the deadline.

Further letters went to 20 member states over the revised EU Anti-Trafficking Directive, the Commission said, and to eight countries including the Netherlands and Portugal over a delegated directive adding three new psychoactive substances — 2-MMC, NEP and 4-BMC — to the EU definition of a “drug”.

All 27 member states were also sent letters over updated rules on pollution from industrial installations and livestock rearing, after none notified complete transposition by the deadline.

If countries do not respond satisfactorily within two months, the Commission said it may move to the next stage by issuing a “reasoned opinion”.