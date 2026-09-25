EU unlocks €73m fund for Italian farmers hit by avian flu, swine fever

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More than €73 million will be released from the EU’s agricultural reserve to compensate farmers in Italy hit by outbreaks of avian flu and African swine fever.

EU member states backed the European Commission’s proposal to mobilise the funding for parts of Italy affected by the disease outbreaks, the Commission informed on Friday.

The money is intended for farmers in the poultry and egg sector and the pigmeat sector, which the Commission said had been “exceptionally affected”.

Italy will receive €61 million for poultry and egg farmers linked to avian flu outbreaks recorded between September 2022 and March 2025, and €12.5 million for pigmeat farmers linked to African swine fever outbreaks between November 2024 and April 2025.

The funds come from the agricultural reserve — a pool of EU money set aside for market disruption or exceptional events affecting farming — and national authorities must ensure farmers receive support quickly.

Aid must be distributed by 31 May 2027 at the latest.

Commissioner visit and wider EU farming support

Agriculture and Food Commissioner Christophe Hansen is in Italy on Friday to meet Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida and deliver a keynote speech at the general assembly of the Association of Poultry Processors and Poultry trade in the EU (AVEC), the Commission said.

Under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy for 2023–2027, the agricultural reserve is set at at least €450 million per year.