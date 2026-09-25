EU greenlights merger reshaping tax-advantaged savings

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has cleared Genstar Capital Partners and Stone Point Capital to take joint control of US firm Ascensus LLC under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal mainly concerns services linked to tax-advantaged savings, the Commission informed on Friday.

It said it did not expect the transaction to raise competition concerns because Stone Point is already a controlling shareholder in Ascensus and Genstar is not active in the same markets or in closely connected supply-chain markets.

Review handled under simplified procedure

The transaction was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12610.