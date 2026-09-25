Finnish installation giant secures Nordic foothold as EU raises no concerns

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has cleared Kesko Oyj’s takeover of the Dahl Group’s operations in Denmark, Norway and Sweden under EU merger rules.

Kesko, a Finnish company, will gain sole control of the Dahl businesses in the three Nordic countries, the Commission reported in a release on Friday.

The deal concerns the distribution of installation products used in civil engineering and electrical work, as well as in heating, plumbing and air conditioning systems.

The Commission described these sectors collectively as HEPAC — short for heating, plumbing, sanitary, air conditioning and refrigeration.

The Commission said it approved the transaction because it would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited combined market position after the deal.

Review carried out under simplified procedure

The merger was assessed under the Commission’s simplified review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12516.