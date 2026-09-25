EU targets Chinese pea protein with steep duties amid unfair price claims

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The EU has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties of between 40.5% and 67.1% on imports of pea protein from China for five years, following provisional duties that have applied since 29 April 2026.

The measures follow an investigation that found pea protein from China was being sold into the EU at “dumped” prices — meaning below what is considered a fair market level — and that this was injuring EU producers, the Commission announced on Friday.

The EU market for pea protein is worth about €175 million.

Importance of Pea Protein

Pea protein is used as an alternative to animal protein for both human consumption and animal feed, the Commission said.

It can be consumed directly or used as an ingredient in food and drink products for people.

It is also used in pet food, specialised animal feed, and aquafeed — feed used in fish farming.

The definitive measures are set out in an implementing regulation published in the EU’s Official Journal.