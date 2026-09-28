Daily drinking in EU rises with age but drops in poverty

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Nearly 5% of people aged 16 or over in the EU drank alcohol every day in 2025.

Daily drinkers accounted for 4.8% of the population, while 19.2% consumed alcohol every week and 21.8% did so every month, Eurostat reported on Monday.

A further 20.7% drank less often than monthly.

One-third of people — 33.5% — either had never consumed alcohol or did not drink in 2025.

Men were more likely than women to drink at least monthly, with 56.5% of men consuming alcohol every month or more often compared with 35.9% of women.

Daily drinking became more common with age, rising from 0.8% among 16 to 24-year-olds to 8.9% among people aged 65 or over.

Drinking patterns linked to poverty risk

People considered at risk of poverty or social exclusion were less likely to drink alcohol than those not in that group, according to Eurostat.

Nearly half — 47.5% — of people at risk had never consumed alcohol or had not done so during the previous year, compared with 29.9% among those not at risk.

The figures come from Eurostat’s “Key figures on European living conditions — 2026 edition”, based on its dataset on the frequency of alcohol consumption in the EU.