Disrupted Red Sea trade fuels EU calls for stronger multilateral peace efforts

Credit: Unspalsh

The African Union, European Union and United Nations have held their seventh trilateral meeting in New York, discussing cooperation on peace and security — with a focus on the Horn of Africa — alongside sustainable development and food security, according to a joint communiqué.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the African Union Commission, met António Costa, president of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and UN secretary-general António Guterres on 20 September 2026 at UN headquarters on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly, the European Council informed on Monday.

They reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation based on international law, including the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international humanitarian law.

They also backed UN reform across peace and security, human rights and sustainable development, and called for sustainable financing for the UN system.

The three organisations also called for multilateral institutions to be “more inclusive, representative and equitable”, including the UN Security Council, and said Africa’s voice and participation in global decision-making should be strengthened.

Horn of Africa tensions and Red Sea disruption

The leaders raised concern about the evolving situation in the Horn of Africa and an escalation in the Red Sea that they said was severely disrupting freedom of navigation and global energy and food supply chains.

They expressed support for African Union efforts to advance dialogue in Ethiopia and for implementing the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, known as the Pretoria Agreement.

On Somalia, they reiterated support for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and stressed the need for an “orderly and sustainable” security transition, according to the statement.

They also said they were concerned about the political, security and humanitarian situation in South Sudan and called for a national consensus towards a peaceful transition in line with the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

They condemned the continuation of the conflict in Sudan and said they remained committed to a co-ordinated international approach, including through the “Quintet” group, which they said is aimed at supporting an inclusive, Sudanese-led political process and securing an immediate and durable ceasefire.

On food security, the organisations said the global situation remained fragile due to climate shocks including El Niño, conflict and disrupted navigation and supply chains — including in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Black Sea.

They said reliable and affordable access to fertiliser and other agricultural inputs was needed, alongside strengthening Africa’s local production and regional distribution capacity.

The three organisations said they would reconvene in 2027 on the margins of the 82nd UN General Assembly.