EU renews Palestinian mission mandates amid Gaza peace plan push

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The EU Council has renewed the mandates of two civilian missions in the Palestinian Territories — EUBAM Rafah and EUPOL COPPS — until 30 June 2027.

The renewals follow a coordinated strategic review by the European External Action Service that was approved by the Political and Security Committee, and were based on letters provided by the Palestinian Authority and Israel, the Council said in a release on Monday.

The decision comes after a three-month technical extension adopted on 29 June 2026, which prolonged both missions’ mandates until 30 September 2026.

In June 2026 conclusions, the European Council reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to international law and a peace based on the two-state solution, and said it was ready to contribute to work on implementing a comprehensive Gaza peace plan, including through the two missions.

What the missions do

EUBAM Rafah, launched in November 2005, advises and provides technical assistance to Palestinian border personnel at the Rafah Crossing Point between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the EU Council said.

The mission also provides a third-party presence at the crossing point and is intended to build confidence between the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

EUBAM Rafah was placed on hold in 2007 following Hamas’s takeover of the Gaza Strip, before redeploying in January 2025 and again in February 2026.

The redeployments enabled the opening of the Rafah Crossing Point for more than 13,000 travellers so far.

EUPOL COPPS, launched in January 2006, currently supports the Palestinian Civil Police and wider justice institutions on civil policing and criminal justice arrangements, primarily in the West Bank.

The mission has contributed to security and justice sector reform and supports efforts to improve security for the Palestinian population and reinforce the rule of law.

Nataliya Apostolova has been Head of Mission for EUBAM Rafah since 2023, while Felix Andåker has led EUPOL COPPS since 1 July 2026.