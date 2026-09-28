EU appoints two new European prosecutors as reshuffle tackles €67b fraud

Credit: EPPO

Two new prosecutors have been appointed to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) for Germany and Slovenia.

Christopher Wenzl was appointed as the European prosecutor for Germany, while Tanja Frank Eler was appointed for Slovenia, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

European prosecutors supervise investigations and prosecutions at the EPPO and, together with the European Chief Prosecutor, make up the EPPO College.

The two new appointees will serve a non-renewable term of six years.

Wenzl will take office on 1 November 2026, following the appointment of Andrés Ritter — the current German European Prosecutor — as European Chief Prosecutor in March 2026, with effect from the same date.

Frank Eler is due to take office in the coming days once the Council decision on her appointment is published in the EU’s Official Journal.

Changes to the EPPO College

Frank Eler’s appointment is part of a partial renewal of the EPPO College, replacing seven European prosecutors whose mandates expired in July 2026, the Council said.

Four new prosecutors for Belgium, France, the Czech Republic and Malta were appointed earlier in 2026.

The Council appoints a European prosecutor for each participating member state from a list of three candidates submitted by that country.

The EPPO is an independent EU body responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes affecting the EU’s financial interests, such as fraud, corruption and cross-border VAT fraud above €10 million.

By the end of 2025, the EPPO had 3,602 active investigations, with total estimated damages of more than €67.27 billion. The EPPO is based in Luxembourg.

All EU member states are now part of the EPPO except Ireland and Denmark, which have opt-outs from certain EU justice and home affairs cooperation, the Council said, adding that Hungary joined in August 2026.