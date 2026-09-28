EU pledges €60m to bolster Cabo Verde's maritime security and sovereignty

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EU foreign ministers have agreed a €60 million assistance measure for the Armed Forces of Cabo Verde under the European Peace Facility.

The funding is the second such measure approved for Cabo Verde through the European Peace Facility, a European Union instrument set up in 2021 to finance certain foreign and security actions, the Council of the EU noted in a release on Monday.

It forms part of the EU – Cabo Verde Special Partnership and its “stability and security” pillar.

The Council said the support is intended to strengthen Cabo Verde’s defence capacities, including helping it safeguard sovereignty at sea and improve regional maritime security.

The measure will provide additional support for the Cabo Verdean Coast Guard in maintenance and logistics, education and training, maritime operations, communications, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Total EU support under the scheme reaches €75 million

The decision brings the EU’s overall European Peace Facility support to Cabo Verde to €75 million, the Council of the EU said.

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to fund actions under the EU’s common foreign and security policy, including efforts to prevent conflicts, preserve peace and strengthen international security and stability.