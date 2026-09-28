EU targets heart health crisis with sweeping checks and awareness campaign

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The European Commission has launched the first EU Screening Week and proposed new EU recommendations for cardiovascular health checks ahead of World Heart Day.

Cardiovascular diseases are the EU’s leading cause of death, claiming about 1.7 million lives each year, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

They also cost the EU economy more than €282 billion annually, it added.

The Commission pointed out that around 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by tackling risk factors including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar and obesity.

It said the proposed Council Recommendation is intended to support EU countries in designing and implementing cardiovascular health checks at national level.

Health checks can identify risks and disease earlier so people can receive advice and treatment sooner.

The recommendations include making checks accessible for everyone and addressing the needs of high-risk and vulnerable groups, in an effort to reduce health inequalities.

EU Screening Week and “Know Your Numbers”

EU Screening Week runs from 28 September to 4 October and brings together partners across Europe to promote testing and prevention through national, regional and local events, the Commission said.

The week is part of an EU-wide “Know Your Numbers” campaign focused on common measurements linked to heart health — including blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar — and encourages people to speak to a health professional about checks.

The campaign is due to launch on World Heart Day on 29 September 2026 and run throughout 2027.

The Commission also pointed to the role of health literacy — helping people understand health information — and encouraged EU countries to raise awareness and boost uptake of checks, including through targeted community screening programmes and mobile screening units.

Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi said the proposal is intended to help people access “simple cardiovascular health checks” and understand their risks.