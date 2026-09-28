EU agri-food trade surplus swells to €30 billion as imports decline

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The EU agri-food sector recorded a trade surplus of €30.1 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up €2.9 billion on the same period last year.

Exports of EU agri-food products rose in value to several destinations between January and July, the European Commission announced on Monday.

Sales to Egypt increased by 22%, driven mainly by wheat, while exports to Ukraine grew by 10% with the largest rise in spirits, and exports to Turkey increased by 7% supported by veal and beef.

By product category, exports of other animal products increased by €549 million — about 11% — and spirits and liqueurs rose by €470 million.

Imports fall as cocoa-related categories decline

Total EU imports of agri-food products reached €108.6 billion over the period, down €4.5 billion year-on-year, according to new figures from the Commission.

Import values from major cocoa-producing countries fell as cocoa prices declined.

The value of imports from Côte d'Ivoire dropped by 21%, while imports from Cameroon and Nigeria both fell by 46%.

Among product categories, imports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices decreased by €4.8 billion, a fall of 19%, while the value of cereal imports declined by 11% and dairy imports by 19%.

Increases were recorded in some categories, with the value of imports of fruit and nuts up by €587 million — about 3% — and rises also reported for non-edible products for technical use, as well as margarine and other oils and fats.