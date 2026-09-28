German buyer gains control of Dutch chemicals leader in swift EU review

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The European Commission has approved Aequita Management SE’s acquisition of sole control of Dutch chemicals company SABIC Europe B.V. under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal brings SABIC Europe under the control of Aequita, a Germany-based company, the Commission informed on Monday.

The transaction relates primarily to the chemicals sector.

No competition concerns identified

The Commission said it cleared the acquisition after concluding it would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position following the transaction.

The case was examined under the simplified merger review procedure, a shorter process used for deals that are unlikely to create competition problems.

Further details are published on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12513.