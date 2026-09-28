EU observers praise improved voting procedures in São Tomé election

Credit: EEAS

The European Union Election Observation Mission said it had 50 observers monitoring polling day in São Tomé and Príncipe on Sunday during parliamentary, local and regional elections.

The observers include a delegation from the European Parliament and have been present at polling stations in all districts of São Tomé and in the Autonomous Region of Príncipe since polls opened, the mission’s chief Sérgio Humberto said, cited on Monday by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

His team observed the opening of 15 polling stations and noted a slight delay at a small number of them.

Humberto gave the update during a press briefing at São João Secondary School in São Tomé after observing proceedings in the district of Água Grande.

Calm atmosphere reported at most polling stations

The mission had observed voting at 46 polling stations by midday, with teams reporting a “calm, peaceful and orderly atmosphere” at most of them, Humberto said.

He added that procedures were being implemented better than during the country’s previous presidential elections, and that no incidents had been recorded so far.

Observer teams were deployed in both urban and rural areas across the country and planned to monitor voting through the day and into the counting process until results are finalised.

A preliminary statement is due to be presented at a press conference in São Tomé at 12.00 on Tuesday, 29 September, including an initial assessment based on observations since the mission returned to the country in early September.