EU food waste rises to 57.9 million tonnes, households driving the surge

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People in the EU generated about 129 kilograms of food waste each in 2024.

That adds up to 57.9 million tonnes across the bloc, including both edible and inedible parts of food, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

The total was 0.7% higher than in 2023, when 57.5 million tonnes of food waste were recorded.

Households produced more than half of all food waste, accounting for 53% of the total.

That equated to around 69 kg per person from households in 2024.

Restaurants and food services were responsible for a further 12% — about 15 kg per person.

Where the rest of the waste came from

The remaining 35% was generated earlier in the food supply chain, the figures show.

Food and drink manufacturing accounted for 19% of food waste, or about 25 kg per person.

Primary production, such as farming, made up 8% — around 10 kg per person — and retail and other distribution also accounted for 8%, or 10 kg per person.