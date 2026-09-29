Tuesday, 29 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Youth overcrowding rates in EU soar, see stark contrast to population average

Tuesday, 29 September 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Youth overcrowding rates in EU soar, see stark contrast to population average
Credit: Unsplash

More than a quarter of young people aged 15 to 29 in the EU were living in overcrowded homes in 2025.

Some 26.9% of people in that age group lived in households classed as overcrowded — meaning there are not enough rooms for the household size and composition — compared with 16.8% of the total population, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Overcrowding among young people fell with age, with 30.1% of those aged 15 to 19 affected, compared with 28.7% of 20 to 24-year-olds and 21.8% of 25 to 29-year-olds.

Romania recorded the highest overcrowding rate among 15 to 29-year-olds at 60.4%, followed by Latvia at 54.9% and Bulgaria at 52.8%.

The lowest rates were in Cyprus at 3.5%, Ireland at 7.4% and Malta at 7.7%.

Overcrowding rate, 2025 (%). Chart. See link to the full databes below.

Biggest gaps between young people and the wider population

In three EU countries, the difference between overcrowding among young people and the total population was at least 20 percentage points: Bulgaria (52.8% for young people versus 32.5% overall), Greece (48.4% versus 28.3%) and Romania (60.4% versus 40.4%).

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