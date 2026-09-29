Military burden shift sparks NATO strategic rethink amid tensions

Credit: NATO

NATO Defence College students visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 28 September, where they were briefed by Lieutenant General Remigijus Baltrėnas, Director General of the International Military Staff.

Participants from the Defence College’s Senior Course and Regional Cooperation Course spent the day discussing defence and cooperative security priorities, as well as “NATO burden shifting” and strategic imperatives for the Alliance after the Ankara Summit, the alliance informed in a release on Tuesday.

Briefings were delivered by staff from NATO’s International Staff and International Military Staff.

What the International Military Staff does

The International Military Staff acts as an intermediary between NATO’s Military Committee and the Alliance’s two strategic commands, processing information and passing guidance to those commands, Lieutenant General Baltrėnas said.

Its responsibilities also include building consensus among NATO nations and providing military strategic advice to the North Atlantic Council — NATO’s principal political decision-making body — he added.

The International Military Staff is working to apply a “360-degree approach” to military decision-making, with oversight across areas including land, cyber and digital domains, as well as joint air and space operations, NATO said.

Around 500 military and civilian personnel from NATO member countries work in the International Military Staff at NATO Headquarters.