EU expands space threat response to guard member states from rising risks

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EU governments have adopted a decision to strengthen the EU Space Threat Response Architecture (STRA), a framework for monitoring and responding to threats and hostile behaviour in space.

The updated STRA expands the scope of the EU’s response beyond threats linked to the EU Space Programme and the EU Secure Connectivity Programme, covering threats to the security of one or more member states, including their territory and space systems and services, the Council of the European Union announced on Tuesday.

The Council also said the decision adds operational provisions so the EU can monitor situations, issue alerts and take immediate action by mobilising relevant tools under the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) — the EU’s framework for foreign and security action.

Under the new arrangements, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy can adopt a provisional EU response when urgent action is required.

The Council must then confirm, modify or revoke that provisional response as soon as possible, and no later than four weeks after it is adopted.

Space security toolbox and annual exercises

The decision also establishes a “space security toolbox”, including the option for the High Representative to propose targeted restrictive measures, the Council said.

A yearly exercise will be held to practise implementing the decision.

The Council linked the move to its 2023 EU Space Strategy for Security and Defence, which sets out plans to protect EU space assets, improve “space domain awareness” (understanding what is happening in space), and make use of dual-use space capabilities for security and military needs.