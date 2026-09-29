MEPs push for tougher tobacco rules and €10b health funding

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MEPs on the European Parliament’s Public Health Committee have backed calls for tougher EU-wide prevention rules and more equal access to cancer screening and treatment, alongside dedicated funding in the bloc’s next long-term budget.

The committee adopted a resolution on Monday assessing the EU action plan on beating cancer by 27 votes to eight, with five abstentions, the Parliament reported on Monday.

MEPs said the next long-term EU budget should earmark at least €10.05bn for health, including €2.5bn specifically for cancer-related action.

They also called for updated EU tobacco rules to cover products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches.

The proposals include plain packaging requirements, restrictions on flavours that attract young consumers, mandatory reporting of ingredients, and a ban on the online sale of nicotine products to minors.

MEPs also said minimum excise duties should be increased for all tobacco and nicotine products.

Screening and treatment gaps across the EU

Persistent inequalities between EU countries and regions in access to cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment were a key concern raised in the resolution.

Breast, cervical and prostate cancers should remain priorities for screening, the Parliament said, adding that clinically validated artificial intelligence — software designed to help spot signs of disease — should be integrated into national screening programmes where it is used.

The committee also called for robust invitation and recall systems and timely diagnostic follow-up after positive tests, and said 90% of patients should have access to National Comprehensive Cancer Centres by 2030.

Voluntary joint procurement could help improve access to cancer medicines.

The resolution also called for measures to support quality of life for cancer patients and survivors, including labour market integration, rehabilitation and psychosocial support, and full implementation of “Right to Be Forgotten” rules, which are designed to prevent past illness from unfairly affecting access to services such as insurance.

Cancer kills 1.3 million Europeans every year and 40% of these deaths are preventable, rapporteur Vlad Voiculescu said.

Cancer is the second-most common cause of death in the EU and about one in two EU citizens is expected to be diagnosed during their lifetime.