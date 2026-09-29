EU links skill-building education awards to urgent deficit in basic literacy

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The European Commission has named 112 Erasmus+ projects as winners of its 2026 European Innovative Teaching Award, drawn from all 27 EU member states and other countries taking part in the programme.

The 2026 edition is titled “Skills for Life” and focuses on projects that help learners build basic skills such as literacy, mathematics and science, the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

Launched in 2021, the award recognises teachers, trainers, educators and their organisations involved in Erasmus+ projects.

The selected projects were chosen in co-operation with Erasmus+ National Agencies and grouped into five categories: early childhood education and care (16 winners), school education (28), vocational education and training — often shortened to VET — (23), adult education (22), and the European Language Label for projects focused on multilingualism (23).

EU links awards to ‘basic skills’ plan

The Commission adopted an Action Plan on Basic Skills in March 2025, describing literacy, mathematics, science, digital and citizenship skills as key parts of lifelong learning.

Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness Roxana Mînzatu said: “This year's award winners show how teachers can make a difference.”

“Our upcoming Education Package will support teachers and help Member States improve basic skills, so that more learners benefit from excellent teaching,” she added.

Further details on the winners are available on the European Innovative Teaching Award website and the European Education Area portal.