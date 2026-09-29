EU probes copyright dilemmas from AI to live-event piracy in new consultation

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The European Commission has opened a consultation on challenges in copyright protection and possible future measures as markets and technology change.

The targeted consultation covers four areas: the use of copyright-protected content in artificial intelligence; online piracy of time-sensitive content such as live events; how the “single equitable remuneration right” is applied for music performers and producers; and the relationship between copyright and scientific research, the Commission disclosed on Tuesday.

It described the “single equitable remuneration right” as a copyright-related payment right for music performers and producers.

The exercise follows feedback from a call for evidence earlier this year, alongside evidence gathered through previous studies and assessments.

Who is being asked to respond

Feedback is being invited from stakeholders including copyright holders, generative AI providers and others in the AI supply chain, intermediaries, collective management organisations, live events organisers, research organisations, national authorities, consumer groups and non-governmental organisations, the Commission said.

The consultation is open until 3 November 2026.