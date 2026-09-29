EU debates ‘Right to be Forgotten’ for cancer survivors facing financial barriers

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The European Commission has opened an EU-wide consultation on whether cancer survivors should be able to access services such as insurance and mortgages without a past cancer diagnosis being used against them after a set period following treatment.

The consultation focuses on what is often called the “Right to be Forgotten” in this context — an approach under which, after a defined time after active treatment ends, a previous cancer diagnosis could no longer be used when setting the price or conditions for financial services, the Commission explained in a release on Tuesday.

It said advances in science and medicine have improved diagnosis and treatment outcomes for cancer patients, with survival rates rising markedly over the past 20 years.

However, people with a history of cancer can still face obstacles when trying to access financial services, even years after finishing treatment.

Consultation open until 27 October

The Commission said its Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, adopted in 2021, raised the profile of the Right to be Forgotten across the EU.

Protection linked to the Right to be Forgotten is not currently available in all EU member states.

The Commission noted it previously brought together cancer organisations, the medical community and the insurance sector to support work on an EU code of conduct on the Right to be Forgotten, but no agreement has been reached.

The consultation is open online until 27 October, and the Commission said it is inviting contributions from cancer survivors and their representative organisations, the medical community, and the insurance and banking sectors.

Feedback will be used to inform the Commission’s next steps on the Right to be Forgotten.