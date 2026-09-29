EU clears German automotive merger, cites no competition concerns

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has cleared Aequita Management SE’s acquisition of sole control of Rheinmetall Automotive AG under the EU Merger Regulation.

Both companies are based in Germany and the deal relates primarily to the automotive sector, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

It concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies have a limited combined market position as a result of the deal.

Reviewed under simplified procedure

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, a streamlined process used for transactions considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12524.