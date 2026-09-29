EU ramps up autonomous vehicle trials with new multi-country partnership

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Portugal, Slovakia and Norway have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on large-scale cross-border testbeds for autonomous vehicles at Connecting Europe Days in Brussels, bringing the total number of participating countries to 22.

Spain signed the declaration last week, the European Commission informed in a statement on Tuesday.

The declaration covers large-scale “testbeds” — real-world testing environments — that run across national borders and are designed to support the commercial pre-deployment of autonomous vehicles.

The cross-border testbed initiative was launched under the European Automotive Action Plan.

What the declaration covers

The Joint Declaration was first signed in June by 18 EU member states.

It brings together EU countries and non-EU countries, as well as regional and local authorities, industry stakeholders and transport operators.