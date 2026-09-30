Large firms drive nearly half of EU’s €10.9 trillion in value added

Credit: Unsplash

EU businesses generated €10.9 trillion in value added in 2024 from more than €38.7 trillion in net turnover.

There were about 34.0 million enterprises across the EU in 2024, employing 164.5 million people, Eurostat informed on Wednesday.

Large companies — defined as employing more than 249 people — made up 0.2% of all enterprises, but accounted for 37% of employment and 49% of total value added.

Medium-sized firms (50–249 employees) represented 0.8% of enterprises, employed 15% of the workforce and produced 16% of value added.

Micro and small businesses — those with 0–49 employees — accounted for 99% of enterprises, employing 48% of people in the business economy and generating 35% of value added.

Services led both employment and value added

Services produced 51% of the EU business economy’s total value added in 2024 and employed 53% of the workforce, while accounting for 64% of all enterprises, Eurostat said.

Industry generated 28% of value added, despite making up 7% of enterprises, and employed about 20% of the workforce.

Trade accounted for 15% of value added and employed 18% of people, while representing 17% of enterprises.

Construction made up 12% of enterprises but generated 7% of value added and accounted for 8% of employment.