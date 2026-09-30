NATO unveils quantum roadmap reshaping defence with AI, space breakthroughs

Credit: NATO

NATO has published a public summary of a new quantum technology roadmap approved by Allies on 30 July 2026, setting out work on quantum computing, communications and sensing across the Alliance and Allied armed forces.

The summary was released on 29 September and follows NATO’s Quantum Strategy, which was approved in 2023, the alliance said.

The roadmap covers three main areas — quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum sensing — and also looks at how quantum tools could interact with other “dual-use” technologies, including artificial intelligence, space systems and next-generation communications networks.

Quantum technologies use effects seen at the level of atoms and particles and can be applied to new types of computers, ultra-secure communications and highly sensitive detectors.

Transatlantic group to support implementation

Work linked to the roadmap will be supported by the Transatlantic Quantum Community (TQC) and its Industry Network through cooperation with industry and academia, NATO said.

The TQC last met in Washington, DC on 24–25 September 2026, with talks covering how advances in quantum computing could affect secure communications, critical infrastructure, intelligence, strategic stability and crisis decision-making.

Discussions also included the implications of AI–quantum convergence for defence and security, and possible uses of quantum technologies for positioning and navigation — systems used to determine location and direction — and for sensing.

Belgium and Bulgaria have joined the TQC, bringing them into a group that includes 22 other Allies and six partner nations.

The Netherlands became chair of the TQC for one year on 12 May 2026, with Canada as vice-chair, the alliance noted, adding that the community was established in 2024 as a non-binding informal group of quantum experts from government, industry, academia, funding bodies and research institutions.