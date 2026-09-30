NATO steps up on cyber defence, partnering with EU and tech giants

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska discussed transatlantic cooperation on security and technology at an event in Brussels on Tuesday.

Shekerinska took part in a discussion titled “The Transatlantic Outlook: Competitiveness, Security, and Strategic Resilience,” NATO informed in a release.

The event was jointly organised by Microsoft and the College of Europe Chair of Transatlantic Trade and Economy, and brought together officials from the EU and national governments, academics and private sector representatives.

Shekerinska spoke about how NATO is responding to what it described as an increasingly complex security environment, and addressed the impact of emerging technologies on defence industries and militaries.

Partnerships and EU cooperation

NATO and its Allies are establishing long-term strategic partnerships with key technology stakeholders, including Microsoft, Shekerinska said.

She also stated that NATO works closely with the European Union on cyber defence and “digital resilience” — a term commonly used for the ability to withstand and recover from disruptions to digital systems — while ensuring the organisations’ efforts remain complementary.