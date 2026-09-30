EU courts renew key posts as judge terms approach major expiration deadlines

Credit: Court of Justice of the EU

EU member states have appointed one judge to the Court of Justice and two judges to the General Court.

Niels Fenger of Denmark was reappointed as a judge at the Court of Justice for a term running from 7 October 2027 to 6 October 2033, the Council of the European Union announced on Wednesday.

The appointment forms part of a partial renewal of the Court of Justice, with the terms of office of 14 judges and six advocates-general due to expire on 6 October 2027.

Andria Buhagiar of Malta and Ivan Stoynev of Bulgaria were appointed as judges to the General Court for a first term ending on 31 August 2031.

Their appointments come as part of a partial renewal of the General Court after the terms of office of 26 judges expired on 31 August 2025.

How judges are appointed

The Court of Justice of the European Union has two courts — the Court of Justice and the General Court, the Council said.

Judges for both courts are appointed by common accord of EU member state governments after consultation of a panel that gives an opinion on candidates’ suitability.

The decisions will enter into force on the date they are published in the Official Journal of the European Union.