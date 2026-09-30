EU greenlights France’s last €6.1 billion under recovery scheme

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The European Commission has given a positive assessment to France’s fifth and final request for €6.1 billion under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the funding programme at the centre of NextGenerationEU.

France has now implemented all the reforms and investments linked to its national recovery and resilience plan, corresponding to €40.3 billion, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

It said the latest request covers the remaining 10 milestones and 17 targets set out in the relevant Council decision.

The measures linked to the final payment include work on transport infrastructure, hydrogen, the digitalisation of public services, renovations of cultural heritage sites, modernisation of hospitals and other health care facilities, and energy renovations of public and private buildings.

Among the headline actions, France supported energy-related renovations of more than 1,000 public buildings and nearly 400,000 private homes through the MaPrimeRénov scheme.

The package also included the renovation of more than 140 cathedrals and national historical monuments owned by the state or local authorities, and increased public funding for research.

What happens next

The Commission said it has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee — a body of EU member state officials that advises on economic and financial matters — which has four weeks to deliver its opinion.

A payment can follow after that opinion and a formal Commission payment decision.

France submitted the payment request on 26 June 2026, the Commission said.

It added that, once approved, the payment would bring total funds paid to France under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to €40.3 billion — the full amount allocated to the country under its plan.

Under the timetable for closing the facility at the end of 2026, member states had to complete remaining milestones and targets by 31 August 2026 and submit final payment requests by the end of September 2026.