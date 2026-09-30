EU takes aim at disinformation as new network bridges research and policy

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The European Centre for Democratic Resilience has launched the first phase of a Stakeholder Platform, starting cooperation with the European Digital Media Observatory and the European Fact-Checking Standards Network.

The platform will link independent stakeholders across the EU — including civil society organisations, media, fact-checkers, researchers and media literacy professionals — to support its work, the European Commission announced in a release on Wednesday.

The Stakeholder Platform will open to additional participants in a second phase, after a call for more participants is published this autumn.

The European Centre for Democratic Resilience began operating in February 2026.

Workstreams include a planned EU “blueprint” and election handbook

Several projects are under way, including the development of an EU Blueprint on countering foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) and disinformation, the Commission said.

FIMI refers to efforts by foreign actors to manipulate information and interfere in public debate.

Other work includes developing common concepts and methodologies for detecting FIMI, and producing a handbook on elections.

The Centre also cited a “Train-the-Trainers” programme aimed at upskilling government officials across EU member states.

A broader version of the Stakeholder Platform is planned for spring 2027.