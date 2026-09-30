EU opens call to tackle supply chain vulnerabilities tied to dependency risks

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The European Commission has opened a four-week call for evidence to gather input on the challenges EU businesses face when trying to diversify their supply chains.

The consultation invites stakeholders to share where they see supply chain risks, what could encourage faster and more systemic diversification, and what existing or new tools might be needed, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

It noted it has been examining ways to reduce risks linked to strategic dependencies — where key goods or services rely heavily on a limited number of suppliers — which it said can create vulnerabilities in the EU’s security of supply and weaken economic security.

It added that the call for evidence is hosted on its website and is open to all interested parties.

Diversification package planned

The Commission said it plans to present a “diversification package” intended to support quicker supply chain diversification and reduce dependencies in critical sectors.

Beyond the consultation, the Commission stated that it will continue engaging with relevant stakeholders, including industry representatives.