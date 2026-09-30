EU clears air filtration takeover, dismissing competition concerns

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved AEA Investors LP and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) acquiring joint control of Rensa Filtration under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates primarily to the air filtration sector.

The Commission said in a release on Wednesday it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the acquisition.

Case details

It added that the case was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

More information is available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12620.