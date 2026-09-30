EU approves major power equipment merger under simplified rules

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The European Commission has cleared Partners Group’s acquisition of sole control of UK-based AVK Power Solutions under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates primarily to generators and ancillary power equipment, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

It informed that it found no competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets.

It added that the merger was reviewed under the EU’s simplified procedure, which is used for straightforward cases.

Where to find the decision

More information is available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12604, the organisation said.