EU appoints leaders for financial stability, competition, digital services overhaul

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Paulina Dejmek Hack has been appointed Director-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union at the European Commission, taking up the post on 1 October 2026.

Dejmek Hack, a Swedish-Czech national, is currently Deputy Director-General in the same department, known as DG FISMA, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

She previously served as head of cabinet to Jessika Roswall, the Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy.

Her earlier roles include Director for General Affairs in DG FISMA and a director in the Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom.

The European Commission also announced three other senior appointments across departments responsible for competition policy, digital services and communication.

Competition, digital and communications roles

Karl Soukup has been appointed Deputy Director-General in charge of State aid in the Directorate-General for Competition — the department that enforces EU competition rules — with the start date to be confirmed.

Soukup, an Austrian national, is currently Director for Foreign Subsidies in the competition directorate and previously served as Director for State Aid — General Scrutiny and Enforcement.

Thomas Deisenhofer has been appointed Director for Cartels in the same competition department, with a start date also still to be determined.

Deisenhofer, a German-French dual national, is currently Principal Adviser for Ex Post Economic Evaluation in the competition directorate.

Tanya Chetcuti has been appointed Director for Digital Workplace and Infrastructure in the Commission’s Directorate-General for Digital Services, known as DG DIGIT, with the start date yet to be set, the organisation said.

Chetcuti, a Maltese national, is currently Head of Unit for Organisation Development and Communication in DG DIGIT.

Jens Alexander Flosdorff has been appointed Director for Citizens Communication in the Directorate-General for Communication, with the start date also to be decided.

Flosdorff, a German national, has been Executive Communication Adviser in DG COMM since December 2024 and previously advised Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on communication for five years.