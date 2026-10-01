French MEP calls for immediate school closures nationwide

On Thursday morning, students set a school in Nantes on fire. Credit: Screengrab from X

French Socialist European Parliament member Christophe Clergeau has called for all upper secondary schools in France to close on Thursday evening amid escalating tensions.

In a post on X on Thursday morning, he urged the government to begin talks the following day with representatives of pupils and the education community.

Citing “rising tensions”, Clergeau sought the closure of all lycées, the schools covering the final stage of secondary education. His post did not specify how long they should remain shut.

Earlier this morning, the Nelson Mandela lycée in Nantes, western France, was set on fire. According to Atnu Nantes firefighters had intervened quickly and riot police were at the scene.

School unrest spreads

Clergeau’s appeal comes amid school blockades that spread from the Paris region to other French cities in late September. Student organisations have complained about overcrowded classes and staffing shortages.

Education Minister Édouard Geffray told RTL radio on Wednesday that grievances concerning how schools function were legitimate and should be heard, while condemning violence.

He said pupils should use existing school councils, where they can discuss issues with adults at their establishments, and had asked for those bodies to meet in affected schools that week.

Ryad Rani, president of the Union syndicale lycéenne, a school pupils’ union, told RTL his organisation was ready to meet the minister for discussions.

His union and the Union étudiante, which represents university students, called for further school and university blockades on Thursday. They also announced a joint demonstration for 6 October, TF1 reported.