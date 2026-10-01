EU house prices surge, but rents soar in surprising hotspots

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House prices across the EU rose by 4.7% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier, while rents increased by 3.0%.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, house prices were up 1.2% between Q1 and Q2 2026 and rents rose by 0.7%, Eurostat informed on Thursday.

It also reported that between 2025 and Q2 2026, EU house prices increased by 4.1% and rents by 2.6%.

At country level, house prices rose faster than rents in all 18 EU countries with data available when Q2 2026 was compared with the annual average for 2025.

The biggest increases in house prices over that period were recorded in Bulgaria (up 14.3%), Portugal (up 14.2%) and Lithuania (up 12.8%).

Finland (down 1.5%) and France (down 1.4%) were the only two countries where prices fell.

Rents rose in every country with data

Rents increased in all EU countries over the same period, with the largest rises in Romania (up 41.2%), Croatia (up 22.1%) and Slovenia (up 10.2%), according to Eurostat.

The smallest increases were recorded in Estonia and Finland (both up 0.1%) and Luxembourg (up 1.2%).