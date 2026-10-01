MEPs warn delay on fossil fuels and climate finance risks vulnerable nations

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Environment MEPs have backed a draft resolution calling for a faster global move away from fossil fuels, more climate finance and stronger support for vulnerable countries ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Turkey.

The text setting out the Parliament’s priorities for the UN Climate Change Conference, due to run from 9 to 20 November, was adopted by the Committee on the Environment, Climate and Food Safety by 50 votes to 16, with three abstentions, the European Parliament announced on Thursday.

COP31 is set to focus on advancing the transition away from fossil fuels, launching the process for the next global stocktake — a periodic UN review of collective progress on climate goals — and scaling up climate finance, including through the operationalisation of the new collective quantified goal (NCQG) agreed at COP29.

MEPs said 2025 was one of the hottest years on record and that Europe remains the fastest-warming continent.

They noted the EU is on course to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by around 54% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels if member states fully implement existing and planned measures, but cited preliminary data showing EU emissions rose by 1% between 2024 and 2025.

Fossil fuels, finance and support for vulnerable countries

The draft urges countries to advance a roadmap on transitioning away from fossil fuels agreed at COP30, and calls for the EU to take a leading role in negotiations towards a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty, the European Parliament said.

It also calls for time-bound plans to phase out fossil fuel subsidies and production, including an EU timeline and strategy for an economy-wide phase-out.

On funding, MEPs said the gap between climate finance needs and what is currently being provided is significant and growing, and called for continued increases in contributions, particularly through grants and highly concessional finance.

The text warns against double-counting or re-categorising existing funds to meet the NCQG, and says climate finance should be allocated in a way that does not worsen the debt burden of climate-vulnerable countries, giving priority to grant-based finance and debt relief instruments.

MEPs also noted that up to 3.6 billion people are living in contexts highly vulnerable to climate change, and called for rapid scaling-up of predictable and accessible finance for the fund for responding to loss and damage, as well as delivery on a goal of tripling adaptation finance by 2035.

The Parliament is due to vote on the final resolution during its 19 to 22 October plenary session, and a 15-member delegation led by Lídia Pereira will attend the talks from 16 to 20 November.