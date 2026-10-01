EU Parliament honours Anna Politkovskaya, 20 years after her killing in Russia

Credit: Openverse

MEPs on the European Parliament’s Human Rights Subcommittee and EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation committee will hold a tribute to Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya in Strasbourg on Monday, 20 years after her killing.

The event is scheduled for 5 October from 7.30pm to 8.30pm in Room De Madariaga S1 at the Parliament’s Strasbourg building, the European Parliament announced on Thursday.

A separate debate on “the struggle for fundamental freedoms and against impunity in Russia” will also take place the same day and will be webstreamed on the European Parliament’s multimedia platform.

Speakers listed for the debate include Anna Victoria Politkovskaya — the journalist’s granddaughter — UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Russian Federation Mariana Katzarova, and Kirill Martynov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Who Anna Politkovskaya was

Politkovskaya was shot dead on 7 October 2006 in the lift of her apartment block in Moscow, the European Parliament said.

She wrote articles and books about human rights in Russia, Chechnya and the North Caucasus, and supported victims of human rights violations, particularly in Chechnya.