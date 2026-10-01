EU renews border mission at Rafah, appoints new head

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Col. Vittorio Stingo has been appointed as the new head of the EU Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah).

He will take up the role on 1 November 2026 for an initial eight-month mandate running to 30 June 2027, the Council of the EU informed on Wednesday.

Stingo succeeds Nataliya Apostolova, who has led the mission since 2023.

EUBAM Rafah is the EU’s civilian, non-executive mission at the Rafah Crossing Point between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, providing what it calls a neutral third-party presence and monitoring and supporting the work of Palestinian border personnel.

The mission also provides technical advice and assistance on border management — the practical systems and procedures used to manage crossings.

Responsibility for operating the crossing remains with Palestinian border authorities because the mission has no executive mandate.

Mission redeployed after years on hold

Stingo is an Italian Carabinieri officer and has held senior General Staff and command roles within the force, the Council said.

Since September 2023, he has served as Chief of Staff of the Mobile Units Division in Rome, responsible for public order and security operations across Italy.

EUBAM Rafah was launched in November 2005 and was placed on hold in 2007 following Hamas’s takeover of the Gaza Strip.

The mission redeployed in January 2025 and again in February 2026, enabling the Rafah Crossing Point to open for more than 13,000 people so far.

The Council renewed EUBAM Rafah’s mandate until 30 June 2027 on 28 September 2026.