EU moves to streamline environmental checks for some projects

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EU member states have agreed a negotiating position on plans to simplify and speed up environmental assessments for certain projects.

The proposal would give project developers access to faster, more streamlined procedures for environmental assessments, including single points of contact, more digital processes and clearer timelines, the Council of the EU said in a release on Wednesday.

The changes form part of the EU’s “Omnibus VIII” simplification package, which includes measures intended to cut administrative costs and burdens while keeping existing environmental protections in place.

Thomas Byrne, Ireland’s minister of state for European affairs and defence, said the Irish presidency wanted an agreement with the European Parliament by the end of the year.

James Browne, Ireland’s minister for housing, local government and heritage, stated that the member states’ mandate was designed to make assessment procedures “clearer, more efficient and predictable” while maintaining environmental protection standards.

What would change under the Council’s position

The Council said its approach would set out an exhaustive list of “strategic projects” eligible for a new “toolbox” of accelerated procedures, while leaving open the possibility of adding new project types through future EU laws.

It also noted that it would streamline environmental assessment provisions across several existing EU laws, including the Net-Zero Industry Act, the European Chips Act and the Critical Raw Materials Act.

Under the Council’s position, the Commission’s proposed time limits would be extended to ensure authorities can still complete all steps required by relevant legislation.

The Council said it also amended a provision on “substantial preclusion” to ensure compliance with the Aarhus Convention — a UN treaty on access to environmental information, public participation and access to justice in environmental matters.

In addition, member states would extend the scope of provisions linked to the EU Habitats and Birds Directives to cover certain “well defined recurring activities”, such as forestry and watercourse maintenance, with additional safeguards to protect animal and plant populations.

The Council said its mandate allows flexibility on the creation of single points of contact, particularly for countries with decentralised administrative systems, while seeking to avoid fragmentation between contact points created under different EU laws.

The Irish presidency will begin talks with the European Parliament once MEPs have adopted their own position, with the aim of reaching a provisional agreement on the wider package.