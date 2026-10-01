EU’s €573b recovery fund nears completion as final requests submitted

Credit: Unsplash

All 27 EU member states have submitted their final requests for funding under the bloc’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) by the 30 September 2026 deadline.

The RRF is the main funding tool within NextGenerationEU, the EU’s post-pandemic recovery programme, and provides money in the form of grants and loans tied to promised reforms and investments, the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The requests filed since the scheme began cover the full allocation of €360 billion in grants and €213 billion in loans.

Member states were required to complete all agreed “milestones and targets” in their national recovery plans by 31 August 2026, before submitting their last payment requests.

A total of €450 billion has been paid out so far, out of an overall €573 billion envelope.

What happens next

The Commission said it received 21 final payment requests in September, worth €105.4 billion and covering 1,539 milestones and targets in total.

Austria, Czechia, Denmark, France, Slovakia and Sweden sent their final requests earlier, meaning all member states have now submitted.

Each request will be assessed based on evidence provided by national authorities, and the Commission will issue a preliminary assessment if it concludes the relevant milestones and targets have been met, before seeking an opinion from the Economic and Financial Committee and adopting a payment decision.

The Commission expects to present its preliminary assessments of the final payment requests by 20 November and to adopt the corresponding payment decisions towards the end of December.

All payments linked to fulfilled milestones and targets must be completed by 31 December 2026.

“Today, as the final payment requests are submitted, we see tangible proof of what Europe can achieve when it acts together - with ambition and unity,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The Commission’s latest overview of implementation will be published in its annual RRF report in October.