EU delivers €7.9 billion to Poland, but funds hinge on reforms

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The European Commission has paid €7.9 billion to Poland under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the NextGenerationEU post-pandemic funding programme.

The payment was made after Poland met agreed milestones and targets linked to reforms and investments set out in its national plan, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Funds under the Recovery and Resilience Facility are released only after countries complete pre-agreed steps, rather than being paid upfront.

The Commission said the Council had approved proceeding with the disbursement, after which it adopted the payment decision and released the money on the same day.

What the money covers

The Commission stated that the payment supports work including strengthening digital technologies in education and adopting a governance framework for space activities to promote the use of satellite data.

Other measures supported include buying 88 new trams for the cities of Wrocław, Poznań and Kraków, improving transparency in electricity network connections, and deploying smart electricity transmission infrastructure.

The payment followed Poland’s fifth request for funds, submitted on 19 June 2026, which the Commission said it approved on 10 August 2026.

With the latest instalment, Poland has received 77% of its total €54.72 billion allocation under the facility — made up of €25.28 billion in grants and €29.44 billion in loans.