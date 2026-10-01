Sweden secures €1.47b EU funding for green reforms and education shift

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Sweden has received €1.47 billion from the European Commission after meeting a set of agreed milestones and targets linked to reforms and investments.

The payment covers measures linked to Sweden’s green transition, including installing electric vehicle charging stations and speeding up processes for environmental permits and authorisations needed to develop the electricity grid, the European Commission reported on Thursday.

It also includes steps to expand education and training, such as creating additional places in regional adult vocational education and at universities and other higher education institutions.

Other measures tied to the funding include new legislation for the teaching and nursing assistants’ professions and upskilling staff working in elderly care centres.

Sweden’s building sector is also included, with a revision of the building permit regulatory framework and the supply of new energy-efficient rental homes.

Second request submitted in January

The disbursement follows Sweden’s second payment request, submitted on 23 January 2026 and approved by the Commission on 23 July 2026.

With the latest payment, Sweden has received €3.11 billion — 90.3% of its total €3.45 billion allocation under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the EU’s funding programme under NextGenerationEU, the bloc’s post-pandemic recovery package financed through EU borrowing.

The Commission said the funding is released after commitments in national recovery plans are completed and, after the Council approved proceeding with the disbursement, it adopted the payment decision and released the funds.