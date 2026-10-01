Belgium secures €225m EU funds to advance green transport and housing reforms

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Belgium has received €225 million from the European Commission after meeting agreed targets linked to reforms and investments under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The payment followed Belgium’s fifth request for funds, which was submitted on 17 April 2026 and approved by the Commission on 27 July 2026, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Measures linked to the payment include replacing older diesel buses with electric and hybrid vehicles to increase low-emission public transport across Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia.

It also includes a reform of the vehicle circulation tax in Wallonia to align it more closely with social and environmental priorities.

Investments to improve the energy efficiency of private and social housing across the country are also among the measures associated with the disbursement.

How much Belgium has received so far

With the latest payment, Belgium has received €3.86 billion — 73% of its total €5.26 billion allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility — the Commission said.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the EU’s main funding tool under NextGenerationEU, the bloc’s post-pandemic recovery programme.