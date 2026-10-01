Estonia secures €135m EU funding, hitting major recovery plan milestones

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Estonia has received €135 million in EU grants after meeting agreed milestones and targets in its national recovery plan

The payment follows Estonia’s fourth request, submitted on 31 March 2026 and approved by the European Commission on 16 July 2026, the Commission informed on Thursday.

Measures linked to the payment include work on a new county general hospital and health centre in Viljandi, as well as a new 2.5km section of the Tallinn Old Port tram line.

The funding is also tied to building an additional 18km of cycling and walking paths, developing a digital gateway for entrepreneurs, and adopting legislative amendments to the support system for children with higher care needs.

With the fourth payment, Estonia has reached 80% of its total allocation of €953 million in grants under its national plan.

Part of the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility

The Commission said the disbursement was made under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the EU programme used to finance reforms and investments under the NextGenerationEU recovery package.

Funds are paid out only after milestones and targets agreed in national plans have been completed, reflecting the programme’s performance-based approach.

The Commission noted it adopted the payment decision and released the funds after the Council approved the disbursement.