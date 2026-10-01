Cyprus hits milestones to unlock sixth EU recovery payment, securing €120m

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Cyprus has received nearly €120 million in grants from the European Commission after meeting agreed milestones and targets under its national recovery plan.

The latest payment follows Cyprus’s sixth request, submitted on 17 December 2025, which was approved by the Commission on 13 July 2026, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Measures linked to the disbursement include a new school evaluation system, a cross-border system for exchanging patients’ health data, and flexible working arrangements in the public sector.

Other steps tied to the payment include expanding online services under an electronic building permit system and upgrading renewable energy and smart grid testing infrastructure at the University of Cyprus, including connecting it to the electricity grid.

Funding under the EU recovery programme

With the sixth payment, Cyprus has received 67% of its total allocation of €1.02 billion in grants under its plan, the Commission said.

The money is being paid through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the wider NextGenerationEU programme set up to support recovery projects.

The Commission said funds are released only after reforms and investments in national plans are completed to a satisfactory standard, following approval by EU member states in the Council of the EU.